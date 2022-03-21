Mumbai Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where there is a will there is a way. This proverb is suitable to recently appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Emulate BJP’s working style: Pawar tells party
Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has told the ministers, MLAs and leaders of his party to adopt and implement the “good skills” and “qualities” of the BJP. Even though the BJP is their political rival, Pawar said, NCP leaders should not hesitate to appreciate the good qualities of the BJP when it comes to hammering the development works among the voters. Pawar advised NCP leaders to work like the saffron party by strengthening booth-level activities and taking the work done to the last person of the society so that they vote for the party as UP voters voted for BJP. In the UP polls, the ruling BJP reaped dividends from some of its welfare measures.

New police chief serious about addressing issues
Where there is a will there is a way. This proverb is suitable to recently appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. After assuming charge, Pandey did not waste a single minute and addressed some perennial issues. He said Mumbaikars need not come to police stations for police verification of their passport application. He said only when a person is facing a serious offence, he/she is needed to visit the station for verification of passport application. The second issue that he raised was old and abandoned vehicles and motorcycles lying on roadsides, particularly near police stations and government offices. These vehicles lie abandoned for years and these places become a den of rodents and anti-social elements. This issue needs to be addressed, the police chief said. 

Tax-free films: Ajit Pawar makes a point
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, has once again proven that he is a man of real finance. There was a demand in the legislative council by the BJP to make ‘Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the state, but Pawar said that there is another demand – making the movie ‘Jhund’, which depicts caste reality, tax-free. He suggested the Centre should remove GST on the movie so that state governments don’t need to make separate decisions. Earlier, when there was pressure from to reduce taxes on fuel, Pawar did not budge and said the state economy was in delicate condition.

Toothless tigers in Maha state Congress
Nana Patole may be the president of Maharashtra Congress unit but he has no power to appoint even district presidents. The state president’s post looks like one without power. Patole can only recommend the names but final approval has to be made by Congress president and this is done based on the advice of the state Congress in-charge. The in-charge is more powerful than the state president and therefore, the latter and officer-bearers are toothless tigers when it comes to fighting giants like BJP and expanding the party network. There is a demand within the Congress to dismantle the in-charge post and empower the state president.

