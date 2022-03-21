Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 4

By ANI

MUMBAI: Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik who was arrested in a money laundering case till April 4.

The court has also allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody. However, the court has kept his application for home food pending and will decide on this on the next date of hearing.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had denied any interim relief to Malik and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.