STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Nitish should resign over soaring crimes': Tejashwi on custodial death of Bihar man

Yadav alleged the West Champaran incident in which a 40-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death in police custody was not an isolated one.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A police vehicle set on fire by villagers over custodial death of a man. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The alleged custodial death of a man in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday has provided fresh ammunition to the main opposition RJD to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Taking a swipe at Kumar, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said the CM should resign immediately if he was unable to contain the “soaring incidents of crime” in the state.

Yadav alleged the West Champaran incident in which a 40-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death in police custody was not an isolated one.

Several such incidents were reported earlier but no concrete steps were taken by the government, he said.

To drive home his point, Yadav said even Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s perception about the police came to the fore recently.

“There is no need to elaborate it further when the Assembly Speaker made his opinion public,” he added.

Incidents of murder, kidnapping, rape, extortion and dacoity have become a routine affair with police turning a blind eye, Yadav alleged.

“Agar Nitish ji se kursi nahi sambhal rahi hai to unko resign kar dena chahiye (Nitish Kumar should resign if he fails to control crime),” the opposition leader said.

The 40-year-old man died in police custody after he was picked up for interrogation from Arya Nagar. He was accused of playing vulgar songs on DJ on the occasion of Holi, which enraged some neighbours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Bihar Custodial Death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp