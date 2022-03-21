'Nitish should resign over soaring crimes': Tejashwi on custodial death of Bihar man

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The alleged custodial death of a man in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday has provided fresh ammunition to the main opposition RJD to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Taking a swipe at Kumar, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said the CM should resign immediately if he was unable to contain the “soaring incidents of crime” in the state.

Yadav alleged the West Champaran incident in which a 40-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death in police custody was not an isolated one.

Several such incidents were reported earlier but no concrete steps were taken by the government, he said.

To drive home his point, Yadav said even Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s perception about the police came to the fore recently.

“There is no need to elaborate it further when the Assembly Speaker made his opinion public,” he added.

Incidents of murder, kidnapping, rape, extortion and dacoity have become a routine affair with police turning a blind eye, Yadav alleged.

“Agar Nitish ji se kursi nahi sambhal rahi hai to unko resign kar dena chahiye (Nitish Kumar should resign if he fails to control crime),” the opposition leader said.

The 40-year-old man died in police custody after he was picked up for interrogation from Arya Nagar. He was accused of playing vulgar songs on DJ on the occasion of Holi, which enraged some neighbours.