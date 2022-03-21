STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political storm in Rajasthan after FIR names CM Gehlot’s son in Rs 6 crore fraud

The opposition BJP has gone aggressive and is now attacking both the CM and his son. The issue is likely to rock Rajasthan Assembly when it reopens after the Holi break on Monday.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A political storm has erupted in Rajasthan over the son of CM Ashok Gehlot, Vaibhav Gehlot, being named as an accused in a fraud case in Maharashtra. 

A Nashik-based businessman Sushil Patil has lodged an FIR against Gujarat Congress leader Sachin Valera and 14 people, including Vaibhav Gehlot, for committing fraud of over Rs 6 crore on the promise of passing his tender bids in Rajasthan government departments, especially for the construction of e-toilets in the tourism department.

The opposition BJP has gone aggressive and is now attacking both the CM and his son. The issue is likely to rock Rajasthan Assembly when it reopens after the Holi break on Monday.

The FIR was registered against 14 people from Gujarat and Rajasthan, including Vaibhav and Valera, in Nashik on March 17.

The complainant has alleged that Valera, who presented himself as someone close to Rajasthan CM’s son, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of landing him contracts with the Rajasthan government.

The case has been registered following a court order and the main accused is Gujarat Congress secretary Sachin Valera, son of senior Congress leader Purushottam Bhai Valera.

Rajasthan BJP has sharpened its attack on senior Gehlot for his son’s involvement in what the party calls the “e-toilet tender scam”.

Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the CM describes himself as a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and claims to live a life like him.

“But a court has issued orders to the Gangapur police station in Nashik to register an FIR against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of the Gandhi of Rajasthan”. Vaibhav dismissed all allegations and claimed he had no links to the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp