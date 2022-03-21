Political storm in Rajasthan after FIR names CM Gehlot’s son in Rs 6 crore fraud

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A political storm has erupted in Rajasthan over the son of CM Ashok Gehlot, Vaibhav Gehlot, being named as an accused in a fraud case in Maharashtra.

A Nashik-based businessman Sushil Patil has lodged an FIR against Gujarat Congress leader Sachin Valera and 14 people, including Vaibhav Gehlot, for committing fraud of over Rs 6 crore on the promise of passing his tender bids in Rajasthan government departments, especially for the construction of e-toilets in the tourism department.

The opposition BJP has gone aggressive and is now attacking both the CM and his son. The issue is likely to rock Rajasthan Assembly when it reopens after the Holi break on Monday.

The FIR was registered against 14 people from Gujarat and Rajasthan, including Vaibhav and Valera, in Nashik on March 17.

The complainant has alleged that Valera, who presented himself as someone close to Rajasthan CM’s son, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of landing him contracts with the Rajasthan government.

The case has been registered following a court order and the main accused is Gujarat Congress secretary Sachin Valera, son of senior Congress leader Purushottam Bhai Valera.

Rajasthan BJP has sharpened its attack on senior Gehlot for his son’s involvement in what the party calls the “e-toilet tender scam”.

Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the CM describes himself as a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and claims to live a life like him.

“But a court has issued orders to the Gangapur police station in Nashik to register an FIR against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of the Gandhi of Rajasthan”. Vaibhav dismissed all allegations and claimed he had no links to the case.