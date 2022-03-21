STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pramod Sawant clear favourite as BJP to announce next Goa CM on Monday

Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, are being discussed for the CM's post.

Published: 21st March 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The suspense over the name of the next chief minister of Goa will end later in the day on Monday when BJP will hold the much-awaited legislature party meeting and call on the governor to stake a claim to form the government, eleven days after the saffron party won 20 seats in the 40-member House and secured the support of two MLAs of MGP and three Independents.

This will be the third straight term of BJP in Goa.

BJP leader and caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant is the clear favourite for the post of the CM but faces some opposition.

Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, are being discussed for the CM's post, a senior state BJP leader said on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa will tentatively take place between March 23 and 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders will remain present for the event, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had said on Sunday.

Central observes of BJP- Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan- will arrive in Panaji on Monday afternoon to participate in the crucial legislature party meeting scheduled to begin at 4 PM at the party headquarters in the state capital, Tanavade said.

After selecting the leader of the House, who will be the next chief minister, BJP leaders will meet state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 6 PM to stake a claim to form the government.

Besides Tomar and Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi and Tanavade will attend the legislature party meeting.

BJP sources said the name of the next CM will be announced by 5 PM.

In the recently-held elections in Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, just one short of a simple majority, in the 40-member House.

BJP's nearest rival Congress won 11 seats, AAP 2, Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) 2, Independents 3, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Goa Forward Party 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishwajit Rane Rajendra Arlekar Pramod Sawant BJP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Assembly Elections Goa Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp