STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Jhakar

The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coming out of the shadow of the AAP's top leadership in Delhi and it is good for the state.

This is good as Punjab deserves a chief minister who is independent, rather than being "remote-controlled", said Jakhar, whose party lost the recent Punjab assembly polls to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.

"Seems @BhagwantMann has come of age already much to the chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi. That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of supremo himself, at oath ceremony (of the Punjab ministers)," the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.

"It's good, as Punjab deserves a CM who's a Khud Mukhtiar (independent) than a remote-controlled one," Jakhar said.

Ten Punjab ministers took oath on Saturday, three days after Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

The AAP stormed to power, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Jakhar Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal AAP Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp