Punjab: SIT probing former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia case reconstituted

Sources said that the Director of Bureau of Investigation of Punjab Police on directions from DGP VK Bhawra issued orders on March 16 for reconstruction of the SIT.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Police has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the NDPS case against former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia. This means with the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, trouble for Majithia might increase.

Sources said that the Director of the Bureau of Investigation of Punjab Police on directions from DGP VK Bhawra issued orders on March 16 for the reconstruction of the SIT.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. These orders were issued on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The new four-member SIT will be headed by IPS officer Dr Rahul S, an Assistant Inspector General who has come back to the Punjab cadre after being on central deputation in the National Investigating Agency.

There is another AIG, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, and Deputy Superintendents Raghbir Singh and Amarpreet Singh. Gursharan Singh Sandhu, IGP of the Bureau of Investigation, is the supervisory officer because the case was registered in this wing of the state police.

The previous three-member SIT was headed by AIG Balraj Singh.

Sources said there were allegations against the previous SIT that it was not properly investigating the case and was reportedly helping the accused by not grilling him properly.

