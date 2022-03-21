STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia- Ukraine conflict: AG tells SC that Union govt has evacuated 22500 students from Ukraine

The court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking immediate and effective diplomatic steps and measures for the evacuation of the stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine.

Published: 21st March 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Students evacuated from Ukraine reuinted with their families. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Central government has brought back 22,500 students including those from other nationalities from Ukraine & disposes off petitions seeking protection to and evacuation of Indians stranded in the war-hit country. He also assured the top court that the government is looking into the matter of their further studies which was halted due to the crisis.

The writ petition had also prayed for steps to ensure that the MBBS degree of the Indian Students Studied from Ukraine through Online mode shall be recognized so that the medical students shall not lose their careers.

“ because the life and liberty of the Indian citizens/Students and families Stranded in Ukraine are at Stake. The entire situation has become a threat to their life and survival in Ukraine. The parents and family members in India are worried and asking for hope and effective steps from the Government of India to bring back their children and members trapped in Ukraine during the War.” The plea reads.

“A number of medical students are stuck there and their studies and future are in the dark as they are fickle about their MBBS degrees. The Citizens trapped and stranded there are facing a lot of problems including medical facilities, housing and daily food as the Military operation and war in Ukraine has brought halt on essential supplies.” The plea added.

