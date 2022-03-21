Two important Corps of Indian Army have change of command with new GoCs

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two important higher field formations of the Indian Army had a change of command on Monday, with new General Officers Commanding (GoC) taking charge of the Kharga Corps and Gajraj Corps.

While the responsibility of the Gajraj Corps spans from counter insurgency to the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector, the Kharga Corps is a strike corps which has the responsibility of leading the charge into the enemy area.

The command of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps changed hands from Lt Gen Ravin Khosla to Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, the Army said in a statement.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma takes over as the General Officer Commanding of the Kharga Corps, added the Army.

Lt Gen DS Rana and Lt Gen Pratik Sharma both happen to be infantry officers with extensive experience in varied terrain and operational situations in India and abroad.

Lt Gen Rana is an alumnus of the National Defence College in India, CESDEN in Madrid, Spain, and NDU in the United States of America, as per the Army. Lt Gen Sharma also is an alumnus of the National Defence College, Delhi.

Lt Rana was the DG Staff Duties prior to his new appointment and commanded an Infantry Division along the Line of Actual Control.

Sources said Lt Gen Ravin Khosla is likely to move to Army Headquarters, Delhi.

Lt Gen Pratik Saxena has served in varied operational environments including Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka), Operation Meghdoot (Siachen) and Operation Rakshak (J&K).

Lt Gen Sharma was the DG Information Warfare in the newly institutionalized information directorate at the Army Headquarters, Delhi, before assuming the new role.

“On assuming command of the Kharga Corps, he paid homage to the bravehearts who made a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and fervour,” said the Army.

Overall, the Indian Army has 14 Corps with troop numbers averaging from 40,000 to 70,000 in each depending on the role and task. Out of these, four are the strike or offensive formations.