UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog's MPI ranking: Akhilesh Yadav jibe at BJP

As per the index, 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 21st March 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional poverty index (MPI).

"In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also posted a newspaper clipping which claimed that UP is among the poorest state in the country.

The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog's MPI ranking report according to which Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India.

