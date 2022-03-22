Amid leadership crisis, Congress planning to accommodate some G-23 leaders in decision-making process

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Gandhis engaging with G-23 leaders after their recent offensive in the wake of the party's poll debacle, some of them may find a place in the decision-making process in the revamped Congress party in line with their demand for collective leadership.

Sources said on Monday that some of these leaders may be accommodated in the Congress Working Committee or in a new body like the Parliamentary Board, which the G-23 had suggested for taking all policy decisions including finalising chief ministerial candidates and tie-ups with like-minded parties in states.

The group is also reported to be seeking the ouster of some Rahul Gandhi loyalists from key AICC positions and top on their target are AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and general secretary Ajay Maken.

Sources said one or more may be shifted in order to placate the dissident group.

After the renewed demands by the 'Group of 23' calling for collective leadership and strengthening the party, the sources said the Congress top brass is working on a resolution plan with these leaders.

Party sources said during Jawaharlal Nehru's time, the Parliamentary Board was an important body of the Congress party and used to take key policy decisions.

The G-23 leaders have also called for talks with like-minded parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Parleys are on with some of the G-23 leaders to work out an amicable solution and agree to some of their demands.

While Sonia Gandhi has met Ghulam Nabi Azad and discussed their demands, Rahul Gandhi has also met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sources said the Gandhis have also deputed some negotiators to talk to the G-23 leaders and work out a solution amicably.

Some more rounds of talks are likely in the next few days in this regard.

''While Hooda may be asked to lead the party's charge in Haryana which goes to polls in 2024, some other leaders may be accommodated in the CWC or a new Parliamentary Board,'' a source said.

Deliberations are already underway to hold another CWC meeting followed by a Chintan Shivir after the Budget session of Parliament, the sources said.

Organisational polls are already underway in the party to elect the new president and PCC chiefs.

As part of its series of events to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence, the Congress will take out two 'padayatras' to highlight its contributions in the freedom struggle and spread the message of communal harmony.

One of them -- the 'Gandhi Gaurav Yatra' -- will begin from the Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat on April 6 and will end in Delhi on June 1, after covering 1,200 km through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, party sources said.

The march that will be managed by the Congress Sewa Dal coincides with the end of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March on April 6, 1930 to oppose the salt law introduced by the British.

The second one -- the 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' -- will begin on April 17 from Champaran in Bihar and will end in Beliaghata in West Bengal on May 27, after covering 800 km through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The beginning of the yatra coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's 'Kisan Satyagraha' of April 1917 launched from Champaran.

The yatra that ends on May 27, Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, will be managed by the Indian Youth Congress.

Top Congress leaders will participate in these yatras.

The holding of these yatras was finalised at a meeting of the committee set up for the purpose.

It is headed by party leader Mukul Wasnik.