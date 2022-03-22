STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal becoming 'terrorists' own country': BJP MP

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After at least 10 persons were charred to death in the violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee said on Tuesday that Bengal is fast turning into 'terrorists' own country'.

Addressing a press conference at the party's national headquarters here along with BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Chatterjee said, "Bengal is becoming terrorists' own country. I repeat that Bengal is turning into terrorists' own country. It is sad that everyday such terrorist acts are happening in the state. Bengal must be saved."

She also said that a delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

"We met the Home Minister and demanded CBI/NIA investigation into the matter. Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government within 72 hours," she said.

Chatterjee also alleged that there is a fight going on within the Trinamool Congress for money and influence over the syndicate, which is the reason behind the violent incidents.

Bhatia alleged that most of the violence in West Bengal is being committed by anti-social elements, who enjoy the patronage of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

"The law and order situation in West Bengal has collapsed. Ten persons were killed in Birbhum district, including children and women. Fire brigade personnel said they were being stopped from controlling the fire," Bhatia said.

Bhatia further alleged that Mamata Banerjee wants to turn Bengal into 'Badlapur', and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.

Around a dozen houses were set on fire by the mob late on Monday night from which charred bodies were recovered by the police on Tuesday morning. The violence broke out after the killing of Trinamool Panchayat Pradhan Bahadur Shaikh.

Chatterjee said, "Six-seven women, two three children have died. Locals are saying that 15 people have died and the police are saying only seven have been killed."

