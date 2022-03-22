STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP demands 'one nation one tariff' in power in Rajya Sabha 

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. ( File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time, when the country has already started advancing through initiatives towards "One Nation One Tax," "One Nation One Grid" and "One Nation One Election," Rajya Sabha MP of BJP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday raised a demand implementing the " One Nation One tariff " in the power sector.

Modi in the special mention highlighted that Bihar lacks coal and other renewable energy sources, which are essential for producing energy. "Hence Bihar has to rely on external sources to meet energy needs. So, I proposed that as a first step a “national fund” pooling the purchase of all generated power and then allocating to states can be created", Modi said.

He claimed that such arrangements will normalise costs also. "This is critical to eliminate undue regional disadvantages and provide a level playing field for power companies", he said in support of his demand.

Moreover, he said that a time when India is already advancing along this direction through initiatives towards "One Nation One Tax, One Nation One Grid, One Nation One Election", initiative to "One Nation One tariff" in the power sector will also go in the good direction. "That's why I have urged the Government to do the same for tariffs in the Rajya Sabha", he said.

