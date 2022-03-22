STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Mann keeps home, all 10 other Punjab ministers get multiple portfolios

Harpal Singh Cheema will be the new Finance Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is Education Minister and Dr Vijay Singla, a dentist by profession, is the new Health Minister.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with his Cabinet ministers during the first Cabinet meeting, in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with his Cabinet ministers during the first Cabinet meeting, in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All 10 sworn-in ministers of the new AAP government in Punjab received their portfolios today. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will keep Home and other departments.

Harpal Singh Cheema will be the new Finance Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is Education Minister and Dr Vijay Singla, a dentist by profession, is the new Health Minister.

Besides Home, Mann has kept with himself vigilance, personnel, housing and urban development, local government, industry and commerce and all other departments.

Harpal Singh Cheema is a lawyer. He is in charge of finance, planning, programme implementation, excise and taxation and cooperation.

Youth leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been given School and Higher Education and Sports and Youth Services and Dr Vijay Singla, a dentist by profession, is the new Health and Family Welfare Minister with medical education and research as additional responsibility. 

Dr Baljit Kaur, an eye surgeon, is the Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister.

Harbhajan Singh, a retired excise and taxation officer, has got the charge of Power and Public Works Departments. 

Lal Chand Kataruchak is the new Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest and WildLife Minister.

Harjot Singh Bains, a lawyer, has got the charge of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Jails, Legal and Legislative Affairs and Mines and Geology. 

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is the Rural Development and Panchayats Minister with additional responsibility of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries and NRI affairs.

Laljit Singh Bhullar is the Transport and Hospitality Minister.  Bharam Shankar Jimpa got revenue, rehabilitation, disaster management and water resources.

Speaker elected

Two-time AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.   

He won from Kotkapura. He  is the grandnephew of former president Giani Zail Singh

