Dehradun Diary

IIT-R, power firm sign MoU on control systems

Sophisticated control over power grids across India will be the agenda of an MoU signed between the IIT Roorkee with the Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), a PSE under the Union Ministry of Power on March 16. On the partnership, M K Singhal, Head, Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED), IIT Roorkee, said, “To improve hydro thermal as well as renewable energy scheduling and coordination, and fully exploit the benefits of hydro power in improving grid integration of renewable energy and minimising greenhouse gas emissions, HRED, IIT Roorkee will present a roadmap for modelling and simulation of power systems.”

Less than half of loan scheme applicants benefitted

Only 41 per cent of enterprising aspirants who applied for loans under Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme (Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana) have got approvals in 2020-21. The aim of the scheme is to provide loans to encourage people, especially the youth to start businesses of their own to earn livelihood. Out of total 12,091 applications received by the state industries authorities, which were forwarded to the banks, only 5,061 got approved. Interestingly, the track record of small banks have proven better than the bigger nationalised banks when it comes to approval of loans under the scheme. The scheme, launched in May last year, aims to provide investment subsidies ranging in 15-25 per cent for new businesses such as restaurants, beauty parlour, pisciculture, and animal husbandry activities.

Security alarm over ‘ghost’ villages in border

Fuelling security concerns, an RTI query has revealed that five frontier districts of Uttarakhand which share border with Tibet and Nepal collectively is home to 430 ghost villages. Districts of Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Champawat share the 350-km border with China and the 275-km border with Nepal. The RTI reply from January revealed that 73,072 people migrated from these districts in last 10 years. Out of all of Uttarakhand, over 5 lakh people have migrated in the same period. The query was filed by Haldwani-based activist Hemant Gaunia.

Pro-Kabaddi tourney at Dev Bhoomi concluded

A four-day Pro-Kabaddi League – with contending teams of schools – was organised at the Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) recently. The CSE Panthers team defeated the BSC Titans in a close final match. During this, the students of the university strongly encouraged the players. Presenting the trophy to the winning team, Pro Chancellor Shri Aman Bansal said that the warmth of the players was worth watching. The league was organized under the supervision of Chancellor Mr Sanjay Bansal and Pro Chancellor Mr Aman Bansal. During the final match, Dean of Student Welfare Mr Digvijay Singh and others were present.

