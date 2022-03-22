Delhi University professor Arun Kumar Jha bags 'World Poetry Award'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: University's former Prof Arun Kumar Jha was honoured with the 'World Poetry Award' in recognition of his unique Poetic Skills, Composition of Poetry on the Indian Constitution and expertise in English Literature.

This award was conferred on him in a high-powered linguistic discourse held on ‘Poetic Skills and Social Impacts of Poetry’ marking the occasion of ‘World Poetry Day ',which was held under the auspices of British Lingua, an institute of international repute for English language skills in New Delhi.

Notably, Prof AK Jha is the son of the freedom fighter and former Education Minister of Bihar Late Lokesh Nath Jha. Prof Jha, who taught English Literature from 1974 to 2019 at the English Department of Sri Aurobindo College under the University of Delhi, is currently a practising advocate at the Supreme Court of India. To his credit, he has the World Maiden Poetic Treatise on the Indian constitution in English and Hindi namely the " People, the Constitution and its Pillars, Reign of the People, and Jangan Samvidhan Ke Stambh in Hindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jha said, "Poetry is the most distinctive form of communication in which humankind has found its finest expression since time immemorial.”

“The love for literature either prose or poetry has a great bearing on one’s personality and intellectuality. The image of society is also determined the way people engage themselves in a wealth of literary activities as literature mirrors a society.”, said noted author and social activist Dr Birbal Jha while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

“The early writing began with verses as in the Geeta, the Ramayana, the Bible or the Quran. A poem of any form has a certain rhythm that connects the mind, heart and soul. It has a soothing and energizing impact on human life", added Dr Birbal Jha further.He is popularly known as the Paagman of India for his cultural crusade.

A large and distinguished gathering of social activists, jurists, advocates, professors, journalists and intellectuals participated in the enlightened discussion on the missionary role of Poetry.

Prominently among others, those who attended the intellectual discussion and award-giving ceremony included Prof Nainu Ram from Hindu College, Delhi High Court advocate Ajani Mishra, advocate Hardeep Kaur, advocates Shibani Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sen, Ramakant Chaudhary and Er SN Thakur.