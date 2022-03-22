STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhami to be sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM on Wednesday afternoon

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony.

Published: 22nd March 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm, the state BJP's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony, he said.

The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party's consecutive win in Uttarakhand, Chauhan said.

