Gulf delegation to explore J&K business opportunities

They would also be visiting other tourist destinations, including the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, to explore investment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

The delegation would attend a business event and interact with local businessmen at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR:  A 36-member business delegation from UAE and Saudi Arabia has arrived on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to explore investment opportunities in different sectors in the Union Territory.

A senior government official said the visit is a follow up to Jammu and Kashmir signing MoUs with a number of UAE-based companies during the Dubai Exp2020 in Dubai in January this year.

The delegation, which comprises businessmen from UAE and Saudi Arabia, visited the tourist destination Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Monday.

The delegation would attend a business event and interact with local businessmen at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday. Besides, the delegation would also meet J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other top civil officials.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq told this newspaper that they would probably be having an interaction with the visiting delegation on Tuesday. Welcoming the visit of the business delegation from the Gulf countries, he said,

“We will definitely hear them out and put our things in front of them. We will know what they are looking for and what best can be achieved mutually.” The visiting delegation includes Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi, a UAE businessman in the real estate; Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, among others. 

