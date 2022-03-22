STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourers and tourists will be allowed in Malaysia from April: High Commissioner of Malaysia

Hamid also said that currently, the full lockdown-relaxation will commence in the first week of April in Malaysia.

Published: 22nd March 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid in Perambalur. ( Photo | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid on Monday in Perambalur said that labourers and tourists will be allowed to Malaysia in April.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid met Plus Max Group of Companies Owner Prakadeesh Kumar (38) from Poolambadi village in Perambalur district and talked with reporters, he said, "Corona made a huge impact in Malaysia. Before covid lockdown, 20 million Indian people worked in Malaysia before covid lockdown. Due to lockdown and restrictions, 80 percent of Indians returned home. As a result, companies and industries in Malaysia are also suffering economically."

"Many Indian students study medicine in Malaysia. Although there are some lockdown restrictions here, none of them are affected. In addition, the war between Ukraine and Russia doesn't affect their education." he added.

Hamid also said that currently, the full lockdown-relaxation will commence in the first week of April in Malaysia. After that, labourers and tourists will be allowed to work and do other visits here. With this, we expect the economy to return to normal.

Prakadeesh Kumar said, "Through my hard work I have progressed professionally in Malaysia. I run many companies including oil, gas, duty-free shops, and construction there. But I have been greatly affected due to the lockdown. However, I intend to do various favors for my hometown and district. With this, I have done various assistance including basic facilities to the village. Now, I am currently planning to do several projects for Poolambadi at a cost of 10 crores. This will be implemented soon."

