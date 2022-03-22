Lalu Yadav's health condition deteriorates, referred to Delhi AIIMS

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Looking at his deteriorating health conditions, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi. A Medical Board constituted to review Lalu's health conditions, took the decision after his creatinine level further increased from 4.1 to 4.6.

The RJD chief said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, is currently lodged at Rajendra Institue of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury, in which, he has been awarded 5-year jail and imposed fine of Rs 60 lakh by the special CBI Court in Ranchi.

“After taking all aspects into consideration, the medical board decided to refer Lalu Yadav to a higher centre for better treatment. The formalities are being completed and the jail officials are being informed about the decision taken by the medical board and we believe that Lalu Ji will be shifted to AIIMS as soon as the formalities are completed,” said RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad. A medical board was set up to review the health conditions of Lalu Ji during which it was found that his condition is deteriorating further, especially his heart and kidney has been damaged, he added.

“We have recommended shifting him to AIIMS New Delhi as he was sent earlier,” said the RIMS Director. The jail officials, however, will have to take a final call; it would be better if he could be shifted today itself, he added.

“As you know, the valve of his heart has already been changed and he is suffering from diabetes, due to which, his heart is unable to function properly. Now, since his kidney is also affected, so the condition becomes critical,” said the RIMS Director. His creatinine level is 4.6 which is a cause of concern, he added.

Dr Prasad said that Yadav is being referred to AIIMS to avoid any condition of diastolic cardiac failure.

Notably the RJD Chief, after being convicted in the case on February 15, was sent to jail but was shifted to RIMS immediately looking at his poor health condition. Presently, he is lodged in room number A-11 of the RIMS paying ward.

The RJD Chief was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case RC38A/96, related to illegal withdrawal Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury, on April 17, 2021, and was released from jail on April 30, but was sent to the jail again after his conviction in RC47A/96 on February 15.

Yadav has already been convicted in four other cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another case related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19, 2021. He, however, secured bail in all four cases.