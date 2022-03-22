STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lawyers protest over advocate's daughters missing for over 40 days; Rajasthan DGP forms SIT

The team will be led by Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba. The SIT will investigate the case and make all efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Lawyers of the sessions court on Monday blocked Janpath road near Ambedkar circle here, accusing the police of making no serious efforts to trace two daughters of an advocate who have been missing for over 40 days.

The advocates sat on dharna, blocking the road.

Taking the matter seriously, DGP M L Lather ordered to form a 16-member Special Investigation Team which includes an IPS officer.

The team will be led by Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba.

The SIT will investigate the case and make all efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

The team will update the Jaipur Police Commissioner daily about the progress in the case.

The minor sisters went missing from their school under Mahesh Nagar police station limits on February 3.

Advocate Girraj Sharma, secretary of bar council, said the agitation was started on Monday as the police made "no serious efforts" to trace the girls.

"The SIT has been formed and we demand from the police to expedite the investigation and trace the girls at the earliest," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Investigation Team Rajasthan Police Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp