STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi, Morrison express concern over Ukraine conflict, call for immediate end to hostilities

Morrison said Russia must be held accountable for the loss of lives in Ukraine and care must be taken to ensure that such 'terrible events' never occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 22nd March 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian police officer offer tulips to female travelers at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India and Australia have underlined the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that the contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for states' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison made the assertion during their virtual summit on Monday, according to a joint statement which was put out by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

At the virtual summit with Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Russia must be held accountable for the loss of lives in Ukraine and care must be taken to ensure that such "terrible events" never occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

The joint statement noted the two leaders expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Modi and Morrison reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, it said.

They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states, the statement mentioned.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue and its broader implications for the Indo-Pacific, it added.

At a media briefing after the summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday that Morrison expressed understanding of India's position on the issue of Ukraine.

There was a clear sense that a conflict in Europe "should not be a reason for us to divert our attention from the Indo-Pacific region", he said.

Noting there was a "serious concern" about the conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the foreign secretary said Modi and Morrison spoke about the need for a cessation of hostilities and violence.

The joint statement mentioned that at the summit, the two leaders also expressed their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific supported by a robust regional architecture with the ASEAN at its centre.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion, the statement said.

Modi and Morrison also underscored their commitment to cooperation between India, Australia, Japan and the United States in advancing the Quad's positive and ambitious agenda to promote regional stability and prosperity.

They welcomed the virtual meeting between Quad leaders in March 2022 and looked forward to the next in-person leaders' meeting in the coming months, the statement said.

They also welcomed the close cooperation between India and Australia on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the briefing by Morrison on the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership and the leaders recognised Australia's commitment to not develop nuclear weapons and to uphold the highest standards of non-proliferation, the statement noted.

The leaders affirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and with other Indian Ocean countries, including their support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Australia's enhanced engagement in the Indian Ocean in maritime and disaster preparedness, trade, investment and connectivity, according to the joint statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine War Scott Morrison PM Modi
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp