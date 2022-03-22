STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA ally leader Amar Paswan joins RJD ahead of Bihar MLC polls

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 08:40 AM

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Ramashankar
PATNA:  In a dramatic turn of events, Amar Paswan, son of Bochaha MLA late Musafir Paswan, 
resigned from the primary membership of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ahead of the by-election and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday. Musafir’s demise in November necessitated the bypoll in the reserved constituency.

Amar is likely to be fielded as RJD candidate from the seat. Musafir had won the Assembly polls in 2020 on the symbol of VIP led by Mukesh Sahani, who is now a minister in the Nitish Kumar- led NDA government in the state.

Amar’s name was earlier floated by Sahani from the seat where by-election will be held on April 12.

However, Sahani was taken aback when the BJP, which is an ally of the NDA in Bihar, declared the name of former MLA Baby Kumari as its candidate. Baby had won as an independent candidate from the seat in 2015.

The development came soon after Sahani flew to New Delhi after meeting CM Nitish Kumar. Before leaving for the national capital, he told media in Patna that he would contest the by-election at any cost and would not budge. 

As report of Amar joining the RJD came out, former minister and eight-time MLA Ramai Ram reached the RJD office and pleaded for ticket either for him or his daughter Geeta.  Earlier in the day, Union minister Nityanand Rai met Nitish Kumar. What transpired between the two leaders during the meeting is, not known. 

Vikassheel Insaan Party Musafir Paswan Amar Paswan Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD
