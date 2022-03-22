STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges President Kovind to remind Centre of its promises to farmers

In its letter, the SKM said that ever since it announced the decision to lift its morchas from Delhi borders, the Union government has 'gone back on its promises'.

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to remind the Centre of its written promises made to farmers, including on a panel on MSP, and warned that the agitation would resume if they are not fulfilled.

In its letter, the SKM said that ever since it announced the decision to lift its morchas from Delhi borders, the Union government has "gone back on its promises".

"Through you (Kovind), we warn the government that it should stop testing the patience of the farmers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to observe 'MSP legal guarantee week' from April 11 to April 17."

"If the government does not fulfil its assurances till then, farmers will be left with no other option but to resume the agitation," the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said in the letter.

It said that Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sanjay Agrawal, in a letter to the SKM on December 9, 2021, had promised that a committee would be formed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"So far, the government has neither announced the formation of the committee, nor has given any information about the nature of the committee and its mandate," the SKM said.

"We request you to remind the Union government of its written promises and get them fulfilled at the earliest and ensure justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," the letter said.

The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukta Kisan Morcha President Ram Nath Kovind MSP
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp