STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi meets some leaders of G-23 at her residence

Sources said the leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

Published: 22nd March 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held discussions with some other leaders of the G-23 grouping at her residence on Tuesday.

G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul.

The leaders who Gandhi met included Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari.

She is likely to meet some other leaders of the G-23 as well in the coming days. Azad, on the other hand, is learnt to have met some other leaders of the grouping.

Sources said the leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

The grouping had on March 16 said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G-23 Congress Sonia Gandhi Ghulam Nabi Azad
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp