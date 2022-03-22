STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stage set for grand swearing-in ceremony for second Yogi government

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The stage is set for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the second Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium in the state capital on March 25.

According to sources, an all important meeting of the BJP legislature party to elect its leader will be held Thursday evening, in which Union Union Home minister Amit Shah and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das will take part as observer and co-observer.

The formality of electing Yogi Adityanath as the new chief minister will be done in the meeting, they said on Tuesday.

Shah will also deliberate on the constitution of the ministry in the meeting with the newly elected MLAs, they said.

On Monday, state unit president of the party Swatantra Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal had held a meeting with party office bearers, during which they were assigned with responsibilities for the swearing-in ceremony.

After coming to power with full majority in 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had chosen Adityanath, the five-term MP from Gorakhpur, as the state CM, and had also made him the leader of the BJP legislature party.

On March 19, 2017, Yogi took the oath as chief minister of UP along with two deputy Chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, as well as other ministers.

During the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP and its allies together posted victory on 273 of the total 403 seats.

The party set a record of forming a government with full majority for the second consecutive term after a gap of 37 years in the politically important state.

Congress was the last party to have achieved the feat in 1985, when it returned to power with full majority for a second term under Narain Dutt Tiwari.

BJP state general Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said elaborate preparations are underway at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium on the Shahid Path for a grand swearing in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large number of central ministers and eminent personalities from different fields are expected to be present there.

A letter on behalf of Shukla has been sent to the party's many regional and district in-charge, presidents, and district presidents, thanking them for the party's victory and urging them to attend the event.

Through the letter Shukla tasked the office bearers with the job of preparing a list of attendees and arrange for them the invitation and admit cards.

The office-bearers were also asked to visit a temple and perform a 'puja' between 8 am and 10 am on the day ministers take oath.

