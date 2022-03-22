STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'The Kashmir Files' being used as instrument to divide people over selective truths: Brinda Karat

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NALGONDA: Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that the Sangh Parivar is promoting "The Kashmir Files" movie and it is being used as an instrument to divide the people of the country over selective truths.

Karat said, "Sangh Parivar is promoting The Kashmir Files movie. It's fact that Kashmiri Pandits faced the most difficult, horrible situations that no Indian citizen should face. They were forced to leave their homes. But, that is not the full story."

"The same people, the terrorists, backed by Pakistan, attacked anyone and everyone who opposed them. A number of Muslim leaders were killed at that time. The speaker of Jammu and Kashmir was butchered, various MLAs were killed."

"She stated that there was a reign of terror against those who stood up against the terrorists, so the Kashmiri Pandits who suffered were supported by a big section of Muslims who were living in the valley. But, the film does not show that suffering and solidarity," the CPI (M) leader added.

Karat further added, "It is very unfortunate that Kashmir's tragedy is being used as an instrument to divide people of the country. Half-truths and selective truths can never be the truth."

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

"The Kashmir Files" has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand among other states.

The movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kashmir Files Brinda Karat
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp