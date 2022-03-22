 Uttarakhand: PM, Shah and others to attend oath ceremony of CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Oath ceremony of Chief Minister Designate of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami will take place on Wednesday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders.

Dhami's new cabinet is expected to have new faces replacing others. "The oath ceremony will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday in presence of our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda and many other senior leaders," said Madan Kaushik, state Bhartiya Janta Party president.

The oath ceremony will take place on parade ground in Dehradun which has the capacity for 25000 people. Preparations for the ceremony have been completed along with multiple security checks.

After 11 days of elections results of Uttarakhand assembly elections, Bhartiya Janta Party chose acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday.

Formal announcement was made by union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Dehradun after meeting of legislature party group in Dehradun.

With CM designate Dhami 10 ministers for cabinet and ministers of state can also take oath with many new faces while many can be retained.

New faces can include the names of Kotdwar MLA and daughter of former CM Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Rishikesh MLA and former speaker Prem Chand Agarwal, Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and Bageshwar MLA Chandan Ram Das.

The ministers who can get the berth again include the names of Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey and Subodh Uniyal.