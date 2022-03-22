Why demand special status to Bihar when it can progress with Centre's programmes: Rudy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday took a veiled jibe at his party's ally in Bihar in, JD(U), over its demand for special status to the state, saying instead of making "hue and cry", the state can progress by implementing the programmes of the Centre alone.

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Demand for Grants of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Saran MP from Bihar hailed various road construction projects of the Union government for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, saying "amazing work" has been done in this sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing some of the central government's projects, he said an access control highway, similar to one in Uttar Pradesh where a fighter aircraft had landed ahead of the assembly polls, is going to be constructed in Bihar as well.

The construction of this highway will significantly reduce the travel time with the speed limit being at 120 km per hour, he said.

"A fighter plane will land on this also. People keep talking about (giving special) package, special status. I just know that the development, which comes with the implementation of the policy that government of the country formulates, is much higher than such package," Rudy told Lok Sabha, referring to demand by the JD(U) and other Bihar parties.

He said projects were Rs 18000 crore are being implemented in Bihar including in Saran district under the leadership of the prime minister.

"Then, why to make hue and cry. Formulate policies based on the (available) schemes and progress as the rest of the states do. We are already progressing. But the state government should also have the will to progress," the Saran MP added.

Participating in the discussion later, JD(U) member Dulal Chandra Goswami defended the Nitish Kumar dispensation, contending that while Rudy has said that there was no need to provide a special package to the state, NITI Aayog has stated that Bihar is "lagging in its progress".

"Bihar is progressing with its strength, utilising the resources that the Prime Minister is providing. Despite facing the wrath of floods, Bihar is progressing. The Government of India should pay special attention," he added.

The Bihar chief minister has been pitching for granting special status to the state for the past several years, contending that it was needed to spur growth.