Will not be an exaggeration to say PM Modi an incarnation of Lord Mahadev: BJP MLA

Published: 22nd March 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan BJP MLA on Monday said it will not be an exaggeration to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an incarnation of Lord Mahadev.

BJP MLA Gyan Chand Parakh's remarks, made during a discussion on the Finance Bill, drew sharp reaction from the ruling Congress.

Once upon a time the slogan of 'Har Har Mahadev' was given and now the slogan of "Har Har Modi" is raised.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that Modi is an incarnation of Mahadev," he said.

Parakh said the slogans of 'Har Har Ram' and 'Har Har Krishna' were not raised, but the slogan of 'Har Har Modi' has been given.

"When Mahadev's third eye opens, there is a catastrophe. When Modi opened his third eye, terrorists were wiped out from Kashmir, there was surgical strike on Pakistani soil," he said.

Hailing Modi's strong leadership, Parakh said he is the only leader who will make the country safe and strong.

State minister Mahesh Joshi raised an objection to the statement of the BJP MLA.

He said how a human being can be compared to God like this.

It is an insult to Lord Shiva, he said.

