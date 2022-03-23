STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP president Mayawati demands President's rule in Rajasthan

She claimed that the Congress government had completely failed in Rajasthan, particularly in protecting Dalits and Adivasis.

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state.

The BSP chief cited various cases of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point. "Incidents of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis have increased tremendously under the Congress government of Rajasthan. Recently, the rape of Dalit girls in Didwana and Dholpur, the killing of a Dalit youth with a tractor in Alwar and the murder of a Dalit youth in Pali, Jodhpur has shaken Dalit samaj," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

It is clear, she added, that the Congress government had completely failed in Rajasthan, particularly in protecting Dalits and Adivasis. "Therefore, it would be appropriate to dismiss this government and impose President's rule there. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Rajasthan Presidents rule Rajasthan Presidents rule Dalits
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp