STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta HC takes suo moto cognisance of Birbhum arson, hearing at 2 pm

Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd March 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives. A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj will hear the matter at 2 pm.

Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday. The incident is suspected to the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official's murder.

ALSO READ| Birbhum arson: West Bengal Police arrest 20, forensic team at site of incident

Advocate Tarun Jyoti Tiwari had said on Tuesday that he and nine others of BJP Lawyers' Cell made a mention of the incident before the division bench, seeking leave to file a petition. Tiwari had also stated that the bench granted them permission and a case would be moved shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Birbhum district West Bengal Birbhum Birbhum arson Birbhum killings
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp