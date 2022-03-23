Clamour within Sikh outfits against Shiromani Akali Dal's role in religious bodies

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Problems for the 102-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), already facing a crisis following its decimation in the Punjab polls, may increase in the next Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections. The party recently lost control over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Many Sikh leaders argue the Badals should stand down from the party leadership and that SAD should stay away from polls to religious bodies. As many as 31 DSGMC members elected on the SAD ticket recently parted ways with SAD and formed a separate party SAD (Delhi) headed by Harmeet Singh Kalka. The new group has a panthic-centric agenda.

"SAD's panthic ideology and support base has eroded. It no longer represents the Sikh masses," Kalka said. In response, SAD had convened an emergency meeting and expelled Kalka from the party while dissolving its Delhi unit.

Sikh groups and many elected members to these religious bodies say that religious parties should not contest political elections and vis-a-versa.

The SAD (Delhi) led by Paramjit Singh Sarna and Jag Aasra Guru Ott party led by Manjit GK have both been DSGMC’s former presidents and have registered their groups under the Societies Act as religious parties. The latest to enter the religious space is SAD (Delhi) of Harmeet Singh Kalka.

Talking to this reporter, Sarna, who has been spearheading a campaign against the Badals, said, "We have passed resolutions in our recent meeting which was attended by over 70 prominent Sikh intellectuals and historians. The resolutions demanded that Sukhbir Singh Badal should resign from the top SAD post. We have also demanded that only religious groups should contest SGPC and DSGMC elections."

Two party leaders and members of the SGPC, Kiranjot Kaur and Baldev Singh Chunga, have also revolted, calling for an end to the Badal family rule. They held wrong policies of the Badals responsible for SAD's defeats in various polls.

Kaur is the granddaughter of Sikh visionary leader Master Tara Singh. "SAD is no more a panthic party as it used to be. So, like other political parties, it should distance itself from religious outfits. Sikh institutions like the Akal Takht and SGPC are being manipulated and 'panthic maryada (religious dignity)' being compromised for political gains. Until the Badal family is evicted, the party can never regain its prestige," she said.

SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said the present SAD leadership has lost credibility among Sikhs.