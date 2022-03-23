STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh African Swine Fever cases reported in Mizoram after three months

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga said that fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported recently in some villages.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pork lovers worldwide are wincing at prices that have jumped by up to 40 percent as China's struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its vast pig herds sends shockwaves through global meat markets. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AIZAWL: After a hiatus of three months, Mizoram has again reported fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), an official said. Last year over 33,000 pigs died in the state due to the outbreak of ASF. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga told PTI that fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported recently in some villages.

However, the number of pigs that died due to the fresh ASF cases would be officially announced after a meeting with state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday, he said. He said that officials of animal husbandry and the veterinary department would meet Sharma over the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the cause of death of some pigs in east Mizoram's Champhai town recently was confirmed as 'ASF'. Champhai's Electric Veng neighbourhood where the pig deaths were reported has been declared as a containment area from March 21 until further order, the statement said.

Pig deaths due to ASF were also reported in Sakawrdai village on the Mizoram-Manipur border. The village council president Sangthankhuma told PTI that more than 100 pigs have died since February this year.

The cause of pig death was confirmed 'ASF' recently by officials of animal husbandry and veterinary department, he said. Mizoram has stopped reporting ASF-related pig deaths since December last year.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua had told the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session that 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent further spread of ASF, the minister had said. No pig death due to ASF has been reported since December last year, he had added.

The first outbreak of ASF believed to be caused by pigs imported from Bangladesh was reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21 last year. Later in mid-April, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the pig deaths were due to ASF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram African Swine Fever ASF cases Mizoram ASF cases
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp