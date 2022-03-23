Fresh batch of 446 constables join Border Security Force

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday got a large complement of freshly trained constables after completing their grueling Basic Training.

The BSF on Wednesday informed, “Passing out cum attestation parade of 446 Constables of Batch No 589 and 590 were held at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Bengaluru on Wednesday.”

Lieutenant General B K Repswal, Commandant, ASC Centre & College, took the salute and reviewed the parade. He congratulated the participating Constable trainees for their smart turnout and excellent drill. A large number of family members of passed-out constables also witnessed the parade.

“The newly selected trainees undergo grueling training of around Nine months which includes basic tactics, firing drill, skill at arms, and various attack and defence drills.” told an officer.

After the successful training and attestation, these constables are assigned to their battalions, added the officer.

STC BSF Bangalore is imparting training to basic recruits and in-service courses to all ranks of BSF.

The recruits of state police like Bihar, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep and Odisha, India Reserve Battalions and police personnel of North Eastern Police Academy, Railway Protection Force, CISF, National Police Academy and Nepal Armed Police have been trained here besides the training of BSF personnel. It has been declared the best STC in the force.

BSF was raised in the year 1965 as a specialized Force to ensure the sanctity of India’s borders; the force proved its mettle in the 1971 war with Pakistan and played a decisive role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

BSF troops have also been deployed in counter Insurgency/extremist operations involving the states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir. Presently 16 Battalions of BSF are deployed in Anti-Naxal operation in most remote areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Border Guarding Force has a total strength of more than 2.65 Lakhs comprising 13 FTR, 44 Sectors and 193 Battalions (including 3 National Disaster Relief Force Battalions) and is entrusted with the duty of border management along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders. It also serves along the Line of Control with the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General Border Security Force reached Gandhidham on Wednesday on a three-day visit to the BSF Gujarat Frontier. “The DG will take a detailed review of the security scenario of India-Pakistan International Border of Gujarat frontier. He will also be taking stock of the ongoing development works along the IB of the frontier.” BSF said in a statement.