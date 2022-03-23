Gurugram building collapse: Haryana government seeks CBI probe

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso high rise building collapse in Gurugram which two women lost their lives. The chief minister while speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha announced that a CBI inquiry would be marked to investigate the incident in Sector 109 of Gurugram.

He made this announcement while replying during the discussion on the calling attention notice on the issue of corruption brought in the house. Khattar said that the license was issued to the Chintal Paradiso High Rise Society during the tenure of Congress only. In view of the recent tragic accident in society, the matter of issuance of license, etc will now be investigated by the CBI.

The issue of corruption in jobs was also raised in the House, responding to which the chief minister said that the corruption in jobs is not an issue which has started today, rather it's roots are very old and corruption has been going on since the time of Congress, said the CM. "Our government is strictly investigating all the cases to completely eradicate corruption and whoever is found guilty will not be spared at any cost," he said.

At this, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked, "Are they talking of corruption? Corruption is rampant in this regime and there has been one scam after another."

Khattar asserted that whenever any wrongdoing has come to the notice of the government, it has acted in a proactive manner and initiated action as deemed necessary. On Monday, Haryana minister JP Dalal told the assembly that an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident.