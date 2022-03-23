STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurugram building collapse: Haryana government seeks CBI probe

The chief minister while speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha announced that a CBI inquiry would be marked to investigate the incident in Sector 109 of Gurugram.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway of a collapsed portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109

Rescue operation underway of a collapsed portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso high rise building collapse in Gurugram which  two women lost their lives. The chief minister while speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha announced that a CBI inquiry would be marked to investigate the incident in Sector 109 of Gurugram.

He made this announcement while replying during the discussion on the calling attention notice on the issue of corruption brought in the house. Khattar said that the license was issued to the Chintal Paradiso High Rise Society during the tenure of Congress only.  In view of the recent tragic accident in society, the matter of issuance of license, etc will now be investigated by the CBI.

The issue of corruption in jobs was also raised in the House,  responding to which the chief minister said that the corruption in jobs is not an issue which has started today, rather it's roots are very old and corruption has been going on since the time of Congress, said the CM. "Our government is strictly investigating all the cases to completely eradicate corruption and whoever is found guilty will not be spared at any cost," he said.

At this, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked, "Are they talking of corruption? Corruption is rampant in this regime and there has been one scam after another."

Khattar asserted that whenever any wrongdoing has come to the notice of the government, it has acted in a proactive manner and initiated action as deemed necessary. On Monday, Haryana minister JP Dalal told the assembly that an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintels Paradiso CBI Haryana government Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp