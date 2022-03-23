STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Assembly passes Bill against religious conversion amid walkout by Congress MLAs

The bill provides for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh if any person or group is found involved in religious conversion.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Following in the footsteps of other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against religious conversion. The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Assembly on March 4. It was passed amid protests and walkout by Congress MLAs.

The bill provides for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh if any person or group is found involved in religious conversion by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion. As per the Bill, the onus of proof lies with the accused.

The bill also states that whoever converts or attempts to convert a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than four years, and may extend to 10 years and will be liable to fine not less than Rs 3 lakh. The bill provides for declaring null and void marriages done solely for the purpose of religious conversion.

