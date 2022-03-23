Hooghly MP dubs Mamata a 'modern-day Nero'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday dubbed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a ‘modern-day Nero’ playing the flute on the burning pyres.

Stepping up the political attack on Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the recent alleged incident in which 8 people including some women were allegedly burnt alive in Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Chatterjee took to her Twitter, saying: “Lawlessness at its peak! Humans burned alive in Rampurhat, West Bengal. And modern-day Nero ”Mamata Banerjee” is playing the flute on these burning pyres #Bengalburning”.

A day before speaking to the media on Monday, the BJP MP had alleged that Bengal is becoming ‘terrorists’ own country. “I repeat that Bengal is turning into terrorists’ own country. It is sad that every day such incidents are taking place in the state because of a fight going on within the TMC for cash and control over sand syndicates”, she had alleged.”

In the elections, Mamata ji threw football by saying that ‘khela hobe’. And after the election results on May 2 last year, the TMC workers throw bombs saying ‘khela-Hobe’. The TMC workers have more weapons than police” Locket Chatterjee alleged. She accused the TMC of being behind the murders of more than 100 BJP workers in Bengal in the post-poll violence.

“After May 2, the whole country has seen the killings of around 100 BJP workers by the TMC patronized goons in the violence after the assembly elections. The whole of West Bengal is sitting on the powder keg today”, she allegedly said attacking the TMC government.