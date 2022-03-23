STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Income Tax department​ raids Hero Motorcorp, chairman Pawan Munjal's premises

Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered.

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile company, officials said Wednesday morning.

Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, they said. A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they said.

