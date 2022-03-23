Income Tax department​ raids Hero Motorcorp, chairman Pawan Munjal's premises

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile company, officials said Wednesday morning.

Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, they said. A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they said.