India achieving USD-400 billion goods export target key 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' milestone: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi congratulated India's farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:08 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," Modi tweeted.

He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

