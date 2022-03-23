STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh quits party, cites disconnect

Singh’s resignation comes as a big jolt to the Congress as he was a prominent face of the party in Jammu region.

Published: 23rd March 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu & Kashmir Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Jammu & Kashmir Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a setback to Congress, senior party leader Vikramaditya Singh, who is son of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh and grandson of last Dogra ruler of Jammu & Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh, on Tuesday resigned from the Congress saying the party is disconnected with the ground realities and unable to reflect sentiments and aspirations of J&K people.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, "It is my belief that the Congress is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir." He also tweeted the copy of his resignation letter.

Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested against senior BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat in 2019 parliamentary elections, said his position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir, which reflect national interests, do not align with that of the Congress party. 

Singh's resignation comes as a big jolt to the Congress as he was a prominent face of the party in Jammu region.

He is weighing his political options and there is a possibility that he may join the BJP. He was among the first Congress leaders in Jammu to welcome the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. His younger brother Ajatshatru Singh is a senior BJP leader in J&K.

Singh had joined the Congress in 2018. In October 2017, he had resigned from PDP and as MLC over differences with the party after the Mehbooba Mufti government did not declare a government holiday on the birthday of his grandfather (the last Maharaja of J&K).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dogra Vikramaditya Singh Karan Singh Congress Kashmir Congress
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp