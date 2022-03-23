Made SC panel report on farm laws public to bring out truth: Farmer leader Anil Ghanwat

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Anil Ghanwat, farmer leader who put the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel's report on the now-repealed farm laws in the public domain, said he wanted people to know the truth and the findings of the report. A majority of farmers wre in favour of the three farm laws, he reiterated.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ghanwat says India is an agricultural country, but does not have a tangible agriculture policy. "The prices of crops are increased or decreased on the whims and fancies of some sections of society and certain lobbies. The farmers are suffering the most due to the flip-flops over agriculture issues. If onion prices go up a little, some sections start making a hue and cry after which the prices are controlled. It should be stopped. The farm laws will come in handy in such volatile situations," he said.

He said that the expert panel worked for three months to prepare a comprehensive report on three farm laws and submitted it to the Supreme Court. "But the court did not publicise it despite our requests. So, for the larger interest of the farmers, I took the conscious decision to put it in the public domain. My intention was to let the people know the truth and then they will decide," Ghanwat said.

"We were fighting for reforms in agriculture. The government accepted our demand and passed three farm laws. But under pressure from some sections, PM Narendra Modi repealed them. We want these farm laws back. It is true that there are some lacunas in the farm laws but those will be addressed. We have given our recommendations. The government should accept the report and start working over it," he added.

Demanding that crop prices be linked to the international market, Ghanwat said, “The government should not control the prices under the pressure of traders and other interest groups and lobbies. The last time soyabean prices went up in the international market, the government hurriedly put a ban on export.”

He added that agriculture is the most neglected sector and farmers continue to commit suicide and the system should be changed by overhauling laws.