Over dozen human skulls, skeletons found dumped near Bhubaneswar

The police said that the accused might have stolen the skull from the anatomy lab of Andhra Medical College.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Residents of Kalarahanga village near Bhubaneswar woke up to a rude shock on Wednesday as more than a dozen human skulls and parts of skeletons were found dumped under a nearby bridge, police said.

Around 14 human skulls, and parts of skeletons were spotted by ragpickers under Injana Bridge near Patia railway station, an officer said.

Mancheswar police and a scientific team rushed to the spot and seized the skeletons, which were sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for forensic examination, ACP Sanjeev Satpathy of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police said.

Satpathy said the skeletons appeared to be old and seemed to be buried under the earth for some time.

"We can get more clues after we get reports from AIIMS," he said. Police sources said that miscreants might have dumped the skeletons under the bridge after digging those from nearby graveyards.

