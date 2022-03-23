STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rich tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their death anniversary in Lok Sabha

Birla said every citizen of the country should devote themselves for the welfare of the people and law makers should set the highest standards through their behaviour and conduct.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Glowing tributes were paid to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Om Birla saying their sacrifices will be remembered by the country forever.

As soon as the House assembled, Birla said March 23 is being observed as Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) in memory of heroes of the independence struggle and their sacrifices are inspirations for generations to come.

Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and all the other freedom movement heroes, Birla said every citizen of the country should devote themselves for the welfare of the people and law makers should set the highest standards through their behaviour and conduct.

Members of the house also stood in silence for a few moments as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British in 1931.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagat Singh Rajguru Sukhdev Lok Sabha Om Birla
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp