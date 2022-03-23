STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia leads opposition protest against rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha

The Congress MPs were louder compared to the members of other Opposition parties while protesting in the well of the House.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was not only marshalling the members of her own party in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but was also seen instructing the MPs of other Opposition parties to refrain from participating in the Question Hour to register their protest against the rising petroleum prices.

Gandhi was unusually more proactive and practically led the Opposition protest against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders during the Question Hour.

As a result, the Congress MPs were louder compared to the members of other Opposition parties while protesting in the well of the House.

When National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi stood up from his seat to ask a supplementary question to the question listed against his name, Gandhi was seen instructing him to sit down and he did so.

A similar scene was witnessed when the name of ET Mohammed Basheer, a leader of Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was announced by the speaker to ask his question and Gandhi ensured that he raised the issue of petroleum prices, instead of asking the question.

She was also seen giving instructions to the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other party MPs who were protesting in the well.

The Congress president continued to sit in the House even after the Question Hour.

