STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court gives permission for BS-VI diesel vehicle registration

The order was passed in an interlocutory plea in the MC Mehta case, after the submission of amicus curiae ADN Rao in the matter before the court that there is no legal bar on registration.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permission for registration of Bharat Stage-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for essential and public utility services. "We are of the considered view that registration can be permitted for BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services," said the top court.

The order was passed in an interlocutory plea in the MC Mehta case, after the submission of amicus curiae ADN Rao in the matter before the court that there is no legal bar on registration of BS-VI diesel vehicles, yet the owners of these vehicles are harassed by authorities.

The court said the authorities should not seek court orders for registration purposes of these vehicles. While passing the order, a bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai also noted that in September 2020, the apex court had made a similar exemption and allowed registration of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles purchased by Delhi Police and municipal corporations of Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS VI vehicles BS VI diesel Diesel vehicles Supreme Court
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp