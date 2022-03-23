Supreme Court gives permission for BS-VI diesel vehicle registration

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permission for registration of Bharat Stage-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for essential and public utility services. "We are of the considered view that registration can be permitted for BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services," said the top court.

The order was passed in an interlocutory plea in the MC Mehta case, after the submission of amicus curiae ADN Rao in the matter before the court that there is no legal bar on registration of BS-VI diesel vehicles, yet the owners of these vehicles are harassed by authorities.

The court said the authorities should not seek court orders for registration purposes of these vehicles. While passing the order, a bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai also noted that in September 2020, the apex court had made a similar exemption and allowed registration of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles purchased by Delhi Police and municipal corporations of Delhi.