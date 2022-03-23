Will raze your homes with a bulldozer, MP CM warns anti-socials, criminals

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday warned anti-socials and criminal elements that he would run a bulldozer over their homes and raze it to the ground.

The act of razing the properties of offenders in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reportedly gained the BJP, which retained power there, a lot of support over the way it was dealing with law and order issues.

MP Assembly polls are scheduled for late 2023. "I will raze your house to the ground. Mama's (a term of endearment used by supporters for Chouhan) bulldozer is now out and it will not stop till all anti-socials are cornered. Stop troubling the weak or leave Madhya Pradesh, I'm warning all," he said while addressing victims of violence in Khamaria village in neighbouring Raisen district.

Chouhan visited Khamaria village to express grief over the death of Chandrapura-resident Raju Dhurve, who was killed in a clash over a minor issue on March 18-19.

The incident had left at least 40 injured. The CM said atrocities against the poor and tribals will be dealt with strictly, adding that he had fulfilled his promise of clearing the state of dacoits.

"The bulldozer of Chouhan is rolling out across MP, be it Seoni, Sheopur, Shahdol or Jaora. Everywhere, houses of anti-social elements will be razed. I assure people from ST communities I am with them. I have directed officials to come down on illegal activities heavily," he said.

Chouhan gave Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia payment to Dhurve's wife and sanctioned two houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the deceased's father and brother, along with Rs 2,000 per month for his three kids as well.

Chouhan, who said Dhurve's wife will be made part of a self-employment scheme, planted a mango sapling in his memory.

On the occasion, the CM distributed benefits of different schemes including Ladli Laxmi, loans under Aajivika Mission and PMAY plus to eligible persons.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bhopal's Huzur seat, Rameshwar Sharma put up a hoarding warning those involved in crimes against women to be ready to face "Mama's bulldozer".