19-year-old murdered by spurned youth in Vadodara; suspect held

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A 19-year-old Trisha Solanki from Vadodara was killed by a youth whom she had spurned.

Police said the murder was a fallout of the youth's obsession with Trisha. He had been harassing her for the last four years. The body of a 19-year-old girl was found near Dhaniyavi village close to the National highway late on Tuesday night. Her right hand was chopped off and the police found deep injury marks on her face, neck, and body.

The victim was from Samdi village in Godhra, where she was living with her maternal uncle, preparing for competitive exams. Vadodara police and a crime branch team nabbed him shortly after the crime. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime.

Police seized the weapon used for the crime and the victim's cellphone.

Joint CP Chirag Koradia said, “The accused knew the girl for four years and harassed her. It was one-sided love, and he killed her by stabbing her multiple times and chopping off one of her hands. We are investigating the case from every angle. We will be attempting to file the charge sheet as early as possible and ensuring the accused gets a strict punishment for such Vadodara Crime branch unit with the accused Kalpesh Thakor. a crime.”