Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM on Friday

Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan here in which the name of Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Baby Rani Maurya, Surya Pratap Shahi and others seconded the proposal.

Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad were present with their MLAs in the meeting.

Addressing the MLAs, Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's central observers Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Adityanath said he had no administrative experience when he became chief minister for the first time and thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for guiding him to provide good governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said the barrier that was seen in the implementation of the schemes of the Centre in the state collapsed during the past five years.

"People for the first time felt that house for the poor could also be built. For the first time, it was felt that money can go directly into the account of the poor," he said.

In a state like Uttar Pradesh, festivals can now be celebrated in a peaceful manner, he added. Adityanath said the prime minister's mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" made impact despite the opposition propaganda.

People rose above casteism and supported nationalism, development and good governance, he said, apparently referring to the results of the just-concluded UP Assembly polls.

On the occasion, Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath, saying no party returned to power in UP in 37 years. UP went through political instability as parties practised casteism, dynasty politics, he added.

Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

