Ahead of swearing-in, Yogi invites cabinet probables for tea

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the extravagant swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Friday in Lucknow in the presence of over 50,000 people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister –designate Yogi Adityanath has extended invite to around 45-50 probable ministers for tea and breakfast at his official residence on Friday morning.

Prominent among those called for the tea include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada, Suresh Khanna and Shrikant Sharma.

However, as the suspense prevails over the shape and size of the Yogi cabinet 2.0, total 61 or more ministers are expected to take oath along with Yogi on Friday. As per the sources, while 15-17 ministers of the previous cabinet would be repeated, 25-30 new faces will be inducted in the new cabinet.

Apart from this, some leaders who lost the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election may also get a chance. Yogi 2.0 may accommodate members from the Jat community as well. Along with this, preference will also be given to Kashi, Braj and Awadh region.

However, the sources claimed that the new cabinet of Yogi Adityanath will be a blend of caste calculus, poll performance , old and new faces and the regional obligations with the sight set to accomplish Mission 2024 when PM Modi will seek another term.

Sources suggest that the discussion on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s new team took place in Delhi late on Wednesday night. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, organization general secretary BL Santosh along with CM Yogi were also present in the key meeting. It is being said that the list of ministers has been discussed with the central leadership and the chief

minister.

Yogi’s new team is likely to comprise of more than half new faces. Party sources claim that there could be 43 names on the list of new ministers in Yogi government 2.0 in consonance of the instructions of PM Modi that educated and grassroot connected leaders of different classes and regions should be given

priority besides maintaining the regional balance keeping the caste calculus in mind.

The allies will also be a part of the cabinet as per their strength. Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party may get two and one ministerial berths respectively in the new government. The BJP ally Apna Dal (S) has won 12 assembly seats, while NISHAD party has won six assembly seats. The BJP had bagged 255 seats taking the total tally to 273 seats in the UP assembly.